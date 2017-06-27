Community Meeting/Public Hearing Notices
Notice of Public Hearing
November 2017, January 2018, August 2018
Fare Restructure
Public Hearing
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGOn May 9, 2017, the DART Board of Directors called for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the DART fare structure. Key elements of the amendment include:
On Tuesday, June 27, DART will hold a public hearing to present a proposal to amend the DART fare structure. Public input at this hearing is encouraged and welcomed. Based on the outcome of the hearing, and in accordance with our 20-year Financial Plan, the amended fare structure would go into effect November 2017, January 2018, and August 2018, as indicated in the following table.
In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings.
• View the list of Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings.
|FARE RESTRUCTURE
|Proposed
|Fare Category
|Current
|November
2017
|January
2018
|August
2018
|2-Hour - Local
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)
|$2.50
|AM/PM
PASS
|-
|$3
|2-Hour - Regional
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)
|$5
|AM/PM
PASS
|-
|$6
|2-Hour - Reduced
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)
|$1.25
|AM/PM
PASS
|-
|$1.50
|Single Ride - Local (Bus Only)
|-
|-
|-
|$2.50
|Single Ride - Reduced (Bus Only)
|-
|-
|-
|$1.25
|Reduced Fare - Local
|N/A
|$1.25
|-
|$1.50
|Reduced Fare - Regional
|N/A
|$2.50
|-
|$3
|Mid-Day - Local (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)
|$1.75
|-
|-
|$2
|Mid-Day - Regional (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)
|$3.50
|-
|-
|$4
|Day Pass - Local (Not Available After Nov. 2017)
|$5
|N/A
|-
|N/A
|Day Pass - Regional (Not Available After Nov. 2017)
|$10
|N/A
|-
|N/A
|Day Pass - Reduced (Not Available After Nov. 2017)
|$2.50
|N/A
|-
|N/A
|Weekly Pass - Local (Not Available After Aug. 2018)
|$25
|-
|-
|N/A
|Weekly Pass - Regional (Not Available After Aug. 2018)
|$50
|-
|-
|N/A
|Proposed
|Fare Category
|Current
|November
2017
|January
2018
|August
2018
|Monthly Pass - Local
|$80
|-
|-
|$96
|Monthly Pass - Regional
|$160
|-
|-
|$192
|Monthly Pass - Reduced
|$40
|-
|-
|$48
|Annual - Local
|$800
|-
|$960
|-
|Annual - Regional
|$1,600
|-
|$1,920
|-
|Senior (Will Change From Regional To Local)
|$480
|-
|$576
|-
|Corporate - Local
|$600
|-
|$720
|-
|Corporate - Regional
|$1,200
|-
|$1,440
|-
|Higher Education (Middle & High School)
|Entire Student Body - Quarter
|$50
|-
|-
|$60
|Entire Student Body - Semester
|$65
|-
|-
|$78
|Individual - Quarter
|$120
|-
|-
|$144
|Individual - Semester
|$160
|-
|-
|$192
|Higher Education (College & Trade Schools*)
|Entire Student Body - Quarter
|$55
|-
|-
|$60
|Entire Student Body - Semester
|$70
|-
|-
|$78
|Individual - Quarter
|$140
|-
|-
|$144
|Individual - Semester
|$200
|-
|-
|$192
FOOTNOTES:
|A.M. / P.M.:
|Tickets purchased prior to noon are valid for travel until noon, tickets purchased at noon or later are valid until the end of DART service day. Valid for travel on all DART buses and trains, Trinity Railway Express Service, DART On-Call and Flex service. New fare boxes on DART buses will issue Mid-Day and A.M. / P.M. passes only (deployment approx. November 2017). DART buses will issue no passes after DART contactless payment cards have been deployed and transition period complete (deployment August 2018, transition complete est. March 2019).
|LOCAL:
|All DART buses and trains; Trinity Railway Express Service between Union Station and CentrePort Station; DART On-Call and Flex service.
|REGIONAL:
|All DART buses and trains; all Trinity Railway Express Service, FWTA, the A Train, and DCTA in Denton.
|REDUCED:
|Reduced Fares are applicable on bus and rail for the following:
|MID-DAY:
|Pass that allows unlimited travel between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Regional Day Pass Book of Ten is available only to governmental agencies, alternative schools, and non-profit institutions to be issued to DART Service Area clients. Passes for alternative schools are valid 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. DART plans to replace the Book of Ten with DART contactless payment cards. Pricing will remain the same per day pass as shown in the above Product Price Schedule.
* Removal of trade schools from Higher Education Program beginning Nov. 2017
In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings. These are listed as follows:
Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings
Addison Town Hall
5300 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75254
Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Rowlett City Hall
4000 Main Street
Rowlett, TX 75088
Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Parkland Hatcher Station Health Center
4600 Scyene Road
Dallas, TX 75210
Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Richardson Civic Center
411 West Arapaho Road
Richardson, TX 75080
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Heights City Hall
1938 South Hampton Road
Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Fretz Recreation Center
6998 Belt Line Road, Room A
Dallas, TX 75254
Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Dallas West Branch Library
2332 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212
Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Garland City Hall
200 North Fifth Street
Garland, TX 75040
Monday, June 12, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Hampton-Illinois Branch Library
2951 South Hampton Road
Dallas, TX 75224
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Eastfield College - Pleasant Grove Campus
802 South Buckner Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75217
Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Irving City Hall
825 West Irving Boulevard
Irving, TX 75060
Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Farmers Branch City Hall
13000 William Dodson Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Monday, June 19, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Plano Municipal Center
1520 K Avenue, #300
Plano, TX 75074
Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Plaza Arts Center
1115 Fourth Avenue
Carrollton, TX 75006
Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Cockrell Hill City Hall
4125 West Clarendon Drive
Dallas, TX 75211
Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Road
Dallas, TX 75241
Monday, June 26, 2017, at 12 p.m.
DART Board Room
1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202
Monday, June 26, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room
1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202
Public HearingTuesday, June 27, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202
Process for Receiving Comments:The DART Board of Directors encourages public comments on the night of the public hearing or in writing beforehand. Comments can be emailed to farerestructure@dart.org. Those desiring to speak should contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543 to register. Advance registration will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Those who have not pre-registered may sign up immediately before the hearing begins, and will be scheduled to speak after those who have pre-registered. In addition, written comments received any time before the hearing is adjourned will become a part of the official hearing record. Written comments may be submitted the night of the hearing or mailed in advance to:
DART Proposed Fare Structure 2017-18
Modification Public Hearing
P.O. Box 660163 • Dallas, TX 75266-0163
Those sending comments should include their name, address and telephone number.
Notice for the hearing and visually impaired: If you wish to attend the public hearing and need sign language interpretation, please notify DART at least 24 hours in advance by calling the TDD number, 214-749-3628. A Braille version of the materials will be made available upon request.
For additional information: Contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.
