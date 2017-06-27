Skip to Content

Notice of Public Hearing

November 2017, January 2018, August 2018
Fare Restructure

Public Hearing
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

On May 9, 2017, the DART Board of Directors called for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the DART fare structure. Key elements of the amendment include:
  • New payment system features:
    • Account-based stored value
    • Automatic best fare
    • Fare capping for day and month
    • Contactless payment card
    • Payment cards at retail locations throughout area
  • Replacement of the 2-hour pass with a.m. / p.m. passes
  • Introduction of single-ride fare for bus service
  • Elimination of two-hour, day and weekly passes
  • Changes to reduced rider eligibility:
    • Inclusion of approved transitional program
    • Expansion of high school eligibility to full week
    • Removal of trade school eligibility
  • Change of reduced fare passes from Regional to Local
  • Elimination of System fare category
  • Removal of trade schools from Higher Education Program
  • Incorporation of reference to DART policies on DART Service Outside Service Area Boundary and Site Specific Shuttle Service
  • General price increase for individuals, the Higher Education Program, and the Corporate Fare Program

On Tuesday, June 27, DART will hold a public hearing to present a proposal to amend the DART fare structure. Public input at this hearing is encouraged and welcomed. Based on the outcome of the hearing, and in accordance with our 20-year Financial Plan, the amended fare structure would go into effect November 2017, January 2018, and August 2018, as indicated in the following table.

In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings.
View the list of Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings.

FARE RESTRUCTURE
    Proposed
Fare Category Current November
2017		 January
2018		 August
2018
2-Hour - Local
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)		 $2.50 AM/PM
PASS		 - $3
2-Hour - Regional
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)		 $5 AM/PM
PASS		 - $6
2-Hour - Reduced
(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.)		 $1.25 AM/PM
PASS		 - $1.50
Single Ride - Local (Bus Only) - - - $2.50
Single Ride - Reduced (Bus Only) - - - $1.25
Reduced Fare - Local N/A $1.25 - $1.50
Reduced Fare - Regional N/A $2.50 - $3
Mid-Day - Local (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) $1.75 - - $2
Mid-Day - Regional (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) $3.50 - - $4
Day Pass - Local (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $5 N/A - N/A
Day Pass - Regional (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $10 N/A - N/A
Day Pass - Reduced (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $2.50 N/A - N/A
Weekly Pass - Local (Not Available After Aug. 2018) $25 - - N/A
Weekly Pass - Regional (Not Available After Aug. 2018) $50 - - N/A
    Proposed
Fare Category Current November
2017		 January
2018		 August
2018
Monthly Pass - Local
 $80 - - $96
Monthly Pass - Regional
 $160 - - $192
Monthly Pass - Reduced
 $40 - - $48
Annual - Local
 $800 - $960 -
Annual - Regional
 $1,600 - $1,920 -
Senior (Will Change From Regional To Local)
 $480 - $576 -
Corporate - Local
 $600 - $720 -
Corporate - Regional
 $1,200 - $1,440 -
 
Higher Education (Middle & High School)
Entire Student Body - Quarter
 $50 - - $60
Entire Student Body - Semester
 $65 - - $78
Individual - Quarter
 $120 - - $144
Individual - Semester
 $160 - - $192
 
Higher Education (College & Trade Schools*)
Entire Student Body - Quarter
 $55 - - $60
Entire Student Body - Semester
 $70 - - $78
Individual - Quarter
 $140 - - $144
Individual - Semester
 $200 - - $192

FOOTNOTES:
A.M. / P.M.: Tickets purchased prior to noon are valid for travel until noon, tickets purchased at noon or later are valid until the end of DART service day. Valid for travel on all DART buses and trains, Trinity Railway Express Service, DART On-Call and Flex service. New fare boxes on DART buses will issue Mid-Day and A.M. / P.M. passes only (deployment approx. November 2017). DART buses will issue no passes after DART contactless payment cards have been deployed and transition period complete (deployment August 2018, transition complete est. March 2019).
LOCAL: All DART buses and trains; Trinity Railway Express Service between Union Station and CentrePort Station; DART On-Call and Flex service.
REGIONAL: All DART buses and trains; all Trinity Railway Express Service, FWTA, the A Train, and DCTA in Denton.
REDUCED: Reduced Fares are applicable on bus and rail for the following:
  1. Seniors and non-paratransit disabled with a valid ID.
  2. DART shuttle bus route.
  3. Children elementary through middle school.
  4. Students attending high schools within the DART service area, with a DART student ID.
  5. Full-time undergraduate students attending colleges in the service area, with a DART-issued student ID, whose schools are not participating in the Higher Education Program.
  6. Service area residents participating in a transitional program administered by a social agency, approved by DART for reduced fare, with a valid DART-issued ID.
MID-DAY: Pass that allows unlimited travel between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Regional Day Pass Book of Ten is available only to governmental agencies, alternative schools, and non-profit institutions to be issued to DART Service Area clients. Passes for alternative schools are valid 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. DART plans to replace the Book of Ten with DART contactless payment cards. Pricing will remain the same per day pass as shown in the above Product Price Schedule.

* Removal of trade schools from Higher Education Program beginning Nov. 2017

Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings

In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings. These are listed as follows:

Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Addison Town Hall
5300 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75254

Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Rowlett City Hall
4000 Main Street
Rowlett, TX 75088

Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Parkland Hatcher Station Health Center
4600 Scyene Road
Dallas, TX 75210

Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Richardson Civic Center
411 West Arapaho Road
Richardson, TX 75080

Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Glenn Heights City Hall
1938 South Hampton Road
Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Fretz Recreation Center
6998 Belt Line Road, Room A
Dallas, TX 75254

Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Dallas West Branch Library
2332 Singleton Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75212

Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Garland City Hall
200 North Fifth Street
Garland, TX 75040

Monday, June 12, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Hampton-Illinois Branch Library
2951 South Hampton Road
Dallas, TX 75224

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Eastfield College - Pleasant Grove Campus
802 South Buckner Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75217

Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Irving City Hall
825 West Irving Boulevard
Irving, TX 75060

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Farmers Branch City Hall
13000 William Dodson Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Monday, June 19, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Plano Municipal Center
1520 K Avenue, #300
Plano, TX 75074

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Plaza Arts Center
1115 Fourth Avenue
Carrollton, TX 75006

Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Cockrell Hill City Hall
4125 West Clarendon Drive
Dallas, TX 75211

Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
Highland Hills Library
6200 Bonnie View Road
Dallas, TX 75241

Monday, June 26, 2017, at 12 p.m.
DART Board Room
1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202

Monday, June 26, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room
1401 Pacific Avenue
Dallas, TX 75202

Public Hearing

Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.
DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202

Process for Receiving Comments:

The DART Board of Directors encourages public comments on the night of the public hearing or in writing beforehand. Comments can be emailed to farerestructure@dart.org. Those desiring to speak should contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543 to register. Advance registration will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Those who have not pre-registered may sign up immediately before the hearing begins, and will be scheduled to speak after those who have pre-registered. In addition, written comments received any time before the hearing is adjourned will become a part of the official hearing record. Written comments may be submitted the night of the hearing or mailed in advance to:

DART Proposed Fare Structure 2017-18
Modification Public Hearing
P.O. Box 660163 • Dallas, TX 75266-0163

Those sending comments should include their name, address and telephone number.

Notice for the hearing and visually impaired: If you wish to attend the public hearing and need sign language interpretation, please notify DART at least 24 hours in advance by calling the TDD number, 214-749-3628. A Braille version of the materials will be made available upon request.

For additional information: Contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.

