Community Meeting/Public Hearing Notices

Notice of Public Hearing November 2017, January 2018, August 2018

Fare Restructure Public Hearing

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue

Dallas, TX 75202 En Español

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

New payment system features: Account-based stored value Automatic best fare Fare capping for day and month Contactless payment card Payment cards at retail locations throughout area

Replacement of the 2-hour pass with a.m. / p.m. passes

Introduction of single-ride fare for bus service

Elimination of two-hour, day and weekly passes Changes to reduced rider eligibility:

Inclusion of approved transitional program Expansion of high school eligibility to full week Removal of trade school eligibility

Change of reduced fare passes from Regional to Local

Elimination of System fare category

Removal of trade schools from Higher Education Program

Incorporation of reference to DART policies on DART Service Outside Service Area Boundary and Site Specific Shuttle Service

General price increase for individuals, the Higher Education Program, and the Corporate Fare Program

(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.) $2.50 AM/PM

PASS - $3 2-Hour - Regional

(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.) $5 AM/PM

PASS - $6 2-Hour - Reduced

(Change in Nov 2017 to a.m./p.m.) $1.25 AM/PM

PASS - $1.50 Single Ride - Local (Bus Only) - - - $2.50 Single Ride - Reduced (Bus Only) - - - $1.25 Reduced Fare - Local N/A $1.25 - $1.50 Reduced Fare - Regional N/A $2.50 - $3 Mid-Day - Local (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) $1.75 - - $2 Mid-Day - Regional (9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) $3.50 - - $4 Day Pass - Local (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $5 N/A - N/A Day Pass - Regional (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $10 N/A - N/A Day Pass - Reduced (Not Available After Nov. 2017) $2.50 N/A - N/A Weekly Pass - Local (Not Available After Aug. 2018) $25 - - N/A Weekly Pass - Regional (Not Available After Aug. 2018) $50 - - N/A Proposed Fare Category Current November

$80 - - $96 Monthly Pass - Regional

$160 - - $192 Monthly Pass - Reduced

$40 - - $48 Annual - Local

$800 - $960 - Annual - Regional

$1,600 - $1,920 - Senior (Will Change From Regional To Local)

$480 - $576 - Corporate - Local

$600 - $720 - Corporate - Regional

$1,200 - $1,440 - Higher Education (Middle & High School)

Entire Student Body - Quarter

$50 - - $60 Entire Student Body - Semester

$65 - - $78 Individual - Quarter

$120 - - $144 Individual - Semester

$160 - - $192 Higher Education (College & Trade Schools*)

Entire Student Body - Quarter

$55 - - $60 Entire Student Body - Semester

$70 - - $78 Individual - Quarter

$140 - - $144 Individual - Semester

$200 - - $192

A.M. / P.M.: Tickets purchased prior to noon are valid for travel until noon, tickets purchased at noon or later are valid until the end of DART service day. Valid for travel on all DART buses and trains, Trinity Railway Express Service, DART On-Call and Flex service. New fare boxes on DART buses will issue Mid-Day and A.M. / P.M. passes only (deployment approx. November 2017). DART buses will issue no passes after DART contactless payment cards have been deployed and transition period complete (deployment August 2018, transition complete est. March 2019). LOCAL: All DART buses and trains; Trinity Railway Express Service between Union Station and CentrePort Station; DART On-Call and Flex service. REGIONAL: All DART buses and trains; all Trinity Railway Express Service, FWTA, the A Train, and DCTA in Denton. REDUCED: Reduced Fares are applicable on bus and rail for the following: Seniors and non-paratransit disabled with a valid ID. DART shuttle bus route. Children elementary through middle school. Students attending high schools within the DART service area, with a DART student ID. Full-time undergraduate students attending colleges in the service area, with a DART-issued student ID, whose schools are not participating in the Higher Education Program. Service area residents participating in a transitional program administered by a social agency, approved by DART for reduced fare, with a valid DART-issued ID. MID-DAY: Pass that allows unlimited travel between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings

Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Addison Town Hall

5300 Belt Line Road

Addison, TX 75254



Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Rowlett City Hall

4000 Main Street

Rowlett, TX 75088



Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Parkland Hatcher Station Health Center

4600 Scyene Road

Dallas, TX 75210



Monday, June 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Richardson Civic Center

411 West Arapaho Road

Richardson, TX 75080



Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Glenn Heights City Hall

1938 South Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, TX 75154



Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Fretz Recreation Center

6998 Belt Line Road, Room A

Dallas, TX 75254



Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Dallas West Branch Library

2332 Singleton Boulevard

Dallas, TX 75212



Thursday, June 8, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Garland City Hall

200 North Fifth Street

Garland, TX 75040



Monday, June 12, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Hampton-Illinois Branch Library

2951 South Hampton Road

Dallas, TX 75224



Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Eastfield College - Pleasant Grove Campus

802 South Buckner Boulevard

Dallas, TX 75217



Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Irving City Hall

825 West Irving Boulevard

Irving, TX 75060



Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Farmers Branch City Hall

13000 William Dodson Parkway

Farmers Branch, TX 75234



Monday, June 19, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Plano Municipal Center

1520 K Avenue, #300

Plano, TX 75074



Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Plaza Arts Center

1115 Fourth Avenue

Carrollton, TX 75006



Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Cockrell Hill City Hall

4125 West Clarendon Drive

Dallas, TX 75211



Thursday, June 22, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

Highland Hills Library

6200 Bonnie View Road

Dallas, TX 75241



Monday, June 26, 2017, at 12 p.m.

DART Board Room

1401 Pacific Avenue

Dallas, TX 75202



Monday, June 26, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

DART Board Room

1401 Pacific Avenue

Dallas, TX 75202





Public Hearing Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at 6:30 p.m.

DART Board Room, 1401 Pacific Avenue, Dallas, TX 75202



Process for Receiving Comments:

On May 9, 2017, the DART Board of Directors called for a public hearing on a proposed amendment to the DART fare structure. Key elements of the amendment include:On Tuesday, June 27, DART will hold a public hearing to present a proposal to amend the DART fare structure. Public input at this hearing is encouraged and welcomed. Based on the outcome of the hearing, and in accordance with our 20-year Financial Plan, the amended fare structure would go into effect November 2017, January 2018, and August 2018, as indicated in the following table.In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings.FOOTNOTES:Regional Day Pass Book of Ten is available only to governmental agencies, alternative schools, and non-profit institutions to be issued to DART Service Area clients. Passes for alternative schools are valid 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. DART plans to replace the Book of Ten with DART contactless payment cards. Pricing will remain the same per day pass as shown in the above Product Price Schedule.* Removal of trade schools from Higher Education Program beginning Nov. 2017In advance of the public hearing, there will be a series of pre-Public Hearing community meetings. These are listed as follows:The DART Board of Directors encourages public comments on the night of the public hearing or in writing beforehand.Those desiring to speak should contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543 to register. Advance registration will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing. Those who have not pre-registered may sign up immediately before the hearing begins, and will be scheduled to speak after those who have pre-registered. In addition, written comments received any time before the hearing is adjourned will become a part of the official hearing record. Written comments may be submitted the night of the hearing or mailed in advance to:Those sending comments should include their name, address and telephone number.If you wish to attend the public hearing and need sign language interpretation, please notify DART at least 24 hours in advance by calling the TDD number, 214-749-3628. A Braille version of the materials will be made available upon request.For additional information: Contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2543.

