Community Meeting/Public Hearing Notices

Notice of DART Community Open Houses
Cotton Belt Regional Rail Corridor
Meetings Start September 18, 2017
You are invited to attend a community open house to review the progress of the Cotton Belt Regional Rail Corridor Project. DART, in cooperation with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to assess the impacts and benefits of passenger rail service on the 26-mile long Cotton Belt Corridor from DFW International Airport to Plano.
Open house displays will include:
- Updated alignment drawings and station layout;
- Results of Traffic/Grade Separation Analysis; and
- Identification of existing conditions along corridor including, parks, cultural resources, land uses, etc.
Community Open Houses
Monday, September 18, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
DeWitt Perry Middle School Cafeteria
1709 East Belt Line Road, Carrollton, TX 75006
(Parking and entrance off Warner Street)
Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
Richardson Civic Center
411 West Arapaho Road, Richardson, TX 75080
Monday, September 25, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Parkhill Junior High School Cafeteria
16500 Shady Bank Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
For More Information
Please visit DART.org/cottonbelt or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2522.
Meeting Presentations
