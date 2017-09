Community Meeting/Public Hearing Notices

Notice of DART Community Open Houses

Cotton Belt Regional Rail Corridor

Meetings Start September 18, 2017

Updated alignment drawings and station layout;

Results of Traffic/Grade Separation Analysis; and

Identification of existing conditions along corridor including, parks, cultural resources, land uses, etc.

Community Open Houses

You are invited to attend a community open house to review the progress of the Cotton Belt Regional Rail Corridor Project. DART, in cooperation with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), is preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to assess the impacts and benefits of passenger rail service on the 26-mile long Cotton Belt Corridor from DFW International Airport to Plano.Open house displays will include:This series of open house meetings will focus on existing conditions along the corridor and information learned in the data collection phase of the project. Future public meetings will focus on corridor impacts and mitigation.DeWitt Perry Middle School Cafeteria1709 East Belt Line Road, Carrollton, TX 75006(Parking and entrance off Warner Street)Richardson Civic Center411 West Arapaho Road, Richardson, TX 75080Parkhill Junior High School Cafeteria16500 Shady Bank Drive, Dallas, TX 75248Please visit DART.org/cottonbelt or contact DART Community Engagement at 214-749-2522.