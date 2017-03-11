MADD reminds you that St. Patrick's is one of the deadliest holidays for drunk driving.

By combining DART with your favorite rideshare service, you're choosing a safe alternative that prevents accidents and saves lives.

Choose your ride, choose your discount --

just pick your favorite rideshare service and

ride DART to the Dallas St. Patrick's Parade and Festival

on Saturday, March 11, 2017!

Use promo code DARTSPD17 for $10 off your first two (2) rides!

Use promo code LYFT2DART for $5 off your first five (5) rides!



DART has teamed up to get you there safely.

Celebrate early and often: DART has added service throughout that Saturday to meet demand on the day when everyone is Irish.

DART makes it easy for parade and , as well as runners participating in the . Get the deets: Click here for complete parade details or to view the parade route.

for complete parade details or to view the parade route. Plan ahead for good luck: DART encourages you to to allow extra time that day due to service demand.

Bus service impacts:

Skip the headaches. Save "a pot of gold." Take DART + Uber and Lyft.

If you normally ride Route 502 or 583 at Lovers Lane Station, service will be interrupted for much of the day. Both routes will be detoured from Lovers Lane to serve Mockingbird Station until Greenville is re-opened to traffic. Route 502 will continue to serve Park Lane Station.

