DART News Release

Media Relations Contact:

Gordon Shattles

Mark A. Ball October 19, 2020 DART and Dallas County Adding Free Shuttle for Early Voters Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is adding a free shuttle service for voters traveling to the Dallas County Election Department, 1520 Round Table Drive, beginning Monday, October 19 through Election Day, November 3.



The new service is provided through a joint effort by DART and the Dallas County Election Department to assist the record turnout of early voters and those currently dropping off ballots.



Weekdays, voters can ride the Green or Orange line to either Southwestern Medical District/Parkland Station or Burbank Station, then transfer to bus route 525. Voters can then travel to the Regal Row at Stemmons Freeway (I-35) DART bus stop (near the Wyndham Hotel) to transfer to a special taxi style van to complete their trip to the Round Table Drive election facility. Service is provided every 30 minutes.



On weekends, DART will operate a special van service from Burbank Station every 20 minutes to and from the Round Table Drive election facility.



Customers can use Google Transit, the online DART Trip Planner at DART.org, the DART voting site at DART.org/vote or call 214-979-1111 for more information. -- 30 --