Community Meeting/Public Hearing Notices
Learn More about the Proposed Jan. 2022 Service Changes at an Upcoming Pre-Public Hearing Community Meeting
DART is proposing to redesign its entire bus network, which will feature new routes, more hours of service and greater coverage. Visit DARTZoom.org for more information.
Public input is a vital piece of the process. DART has scheduled a series of virtual Pre-Public Hearing Community Meetings and encourages the public to participate and provide feedback on the proposed plan.
The following is the schedule for upcoming meetings:
Plano
Thursday, April 1, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 367 233 757#
Central Dallas
Monday, April 5, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 184 209 489#
Richardson
Thursday, April 8, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 301 625 025#
Addison
Monday, April 12, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 224 604 654#
South Dallas
Thursday, April 15, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 740 368 453#
Irving
Wednesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 366 320 534#
SW Dallas
Thursday, April 22, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 887 143 283#
North/NE Dallas
Monday, April 26, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 995 292 949#
Carrollton
Wednesday, April 28, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 242 208 408#
West Dallas
Thursday, April 29, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 184 165 93#
South Oak Cliff
Monday, May 10, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 345 032 5#
Rowlett
Wednesday, May 12, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 563 363 788#
Farmers Branch
Monday, May 17, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 983 628 912#
Glenn Heights
Thursday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 178 540 696#
Garland
Monday, May 24, noon
Computer or mobile app: Click here to join the meeting
Call in (audio only): 469-676-0717
Phone Conference ID: 995 449 184#
