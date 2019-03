Five separate shuttle routes will be in operation Two routes stop at every Central Business District station.

Three express routes connect Pearl/Arts District Station, Union Station and Victory Station.



Two Local bus routes (932, 934) will stop at every impacted station: Pearl/Arts District, St. Paul, Akard and West End.

Three Express routes (931, 933, 935) will connect Pearl/Arts District Station, Union Station and Victory Station.

An additional Express route (936) will connect Mockingbird Station and Bachman Station. Look for the sign Buses will load and unload at the red "Rail Disruption" bus stop located near each station. Signs on the rail platform will point you to these bus stops.