Applicable on bus and rail for the following:

— Seniors (65 or older) with valid DART photo ID

— Non-paratransit certified persons with disabilities with valid DART photo ID

— Medicare card holders

— Children ages 5-14 (Children under age 5 may ride free when accompanied by an adult with valid local, regional or reduced fare [up to two children].)

— High school students with valid DART-issued photo ID or high school student photo ID within the DART Service Area (valid seven days a week effective August 18, 2018.)

— College/Trade School students with valid DART-issued student photo ID for full-time undergraduate students registered at schools which are located in the DART Service Area and are not participating in the Higher Education Program. If you do not have a valid DART-issued student photo ID, you are not eligible to purchase a reduced fare.

Note for SMU, UTD and DCCCD students: SMU, UTD and DCCCD participate in a contracted pass program with DART. For that reason, SMU, UTD and DCCCD students do not qualify for reduced fares purchased on GoPass, from a Ticket Vending Machine or from a bus farebox. Click here for more information on how to get your pass.

