Ride DART to the 2018 State Fair of Texas®
September 28 - October 21, 2018
Fair Park Station
Fair Park Station, located on Parry Avenue at the entrance to the fairgrounds, and MLK, Jr. Station, located south of R.B. Cullum Blvd. and convenient to the MLK fairground entrance (Gate 6) and the Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Passengers riding DART Rail and the Trinity Railway Express (TRE) to downtown Dallas can transfer easily to the Green Line. From downtown Dallas, Green Line trains going to the fair will say "BUCKNER", "LAWNVIEW" or "FAIR PARK":
- Southbound Red, Blue and Orange Line passengers transfer to the Green Line at Pearl/Arts District Station.
- Northbound Red and Blue Line passengers transfer to the Green Line at Akard Station.
- Eastbound Orange Line passengers transfer to the Green Line at Bachman Station.
- Extra Green Line trains will be available approximately every 15 minutes between Victory and Lawnview stations from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays and 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekends.
- For all days of the State Fair, except Saturday, October 6, all Orange Line trains will be extended to Parker Road Station. On Saturday, October 6, Orange Line trains will only operate between DFW Airport and Bachman stations.
- View DART Rail schedules effective Monday, September 24 through Sunday, October 21.
- TRE passengers transfer to the Green Line at Victory Station.
- Departure times of the last TRE train to Fort Worth:
— Monday-Thursday: 10:24 p.m. from Union Station and 10:33 p.m. from Victory Station (Last Green Line train to connect to the last TRE train from Victory Station Monday through Thursday is 9:48 p.m. from MLK, Jr. Station and 9:51 p.m. from Fair Park Station.)
— Friday: 12 midnight from Union Station and 12:05 a.m. from Victory Station (Last Green Line train to connect to the last TRE train from Victory Station Fridays is 11:18 p.m. from MLK, Jr. Station and 11:21 p.m. from Fair Park Station.)
— Saturdays and Sundays during the fair: 11:30 p.m. from Union Station and 11:35 p.m. from Victory Station. (Last Green Line train to connect to the last TRE train from Victory Station weekends is 11:08 p.m. from MLK, Jr. Station and 11:11 p.m. from Fair Park Station.)
- View TRE schedules at www.trinityrailwayexpress.org.
- View service information for the State Fair Classic, September 29, the Red River Showdown, October 6 and the State Fair Showdown, October 20.
DART Fare Information
DART riders are encouraged to purchase their fare through the GoPass® app for Apple or Android smartphones.
Fares are also available at any DART Rail Station from a Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) and from your bus operator. Day Passes are valid for unlimited rides on the date of purchase only through 3 a.m. the following day. (How to use a DART TVM.)
When purchasing a Day Pass on a bus, exact cash or change required. Fareboxes accept bills and coins, including $1 coins. Bus operators cannot provide change.
|DART Local
|$6.00
Please remember!Hang onto your pass,
as proof of payment is required to ride.
|Regional
|$12.00
|Reduced
|$3.00
|— All DART buses and trains
— DART On-Call, GoLink and FLEX service
— Trinity Railway Express trains between Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station
|— All DART buses and trains
— DART On-Call, GoLink and FLEX service
— All Trinity Railway Express service, plus Trinity Metro in Fort Worth and DCTA in Denton County
|Applicable on bus and rail for the following:
— Seniors (65 or older) with valid DART photo ID
— Non-paratransit certified persons with disabilities with valid DART photo ID
— Medicare card holders
— Children ages 5-14 (Children under age 5 may ride free when accompanied by an adult with valid local, regional or reduced fare [up to two children].)
— High school students with valid DART-issued photo ID or high school student photo ID within the DART Service Area (valid seven days a week effective August 18, 2018.)
— College/Trade School students with valid DART-issued student photo ID for full-time undergraduate students registered at schools which are located in the DART Service Area and are not participating in the Higher Education Program. If you do not have a valid DART-issued student photo ID, you are not eligible to purchase a reduced fare.
Note for SMU, UTD and DCCCD students: SMU, UTD and DCCCD participate in a contracted pass program with DART. For that reason, SMU, UTD and DCCCD students do not qualify for reduced fares purchased on GoPass, from a Ticket Vending Machine or from a bus farebox. Click here for more information on how to get your pass.
2018 State Fair of Texas
HOURS:
Exhibit buildings open at 10 a.m. daily and close at 9 p.m. Sundays - Thursdays. Buildings remain open until 10 p.m. each Friday and Saturday. Gates open daily at 7 a.m.
Midway hours and museum hours vary.
TICKET PRICES:
Admission rates for the 2018 State Fair of Texas (Sept. 28 - Oct. 21).
Looking for a hotel
for your visit to
the State Fair of Texas?
Check out this listing for hotels along the DART Rail lines.
|General Admission:
|$18
|Child (under 48" in height):
|$14
|Children 2 and under:
|Free
|Seniors 60 and over:
|$14; Free every Thursday (October 4, 11 and 18, 2018)
For more information and a complete schedule of State Fair of Texas events, visit bigtex.com.
